Coloring with Career: Balancing Rocks
Join the University Career Center in our balancing rock workshops! Take a step back from your busy day and learn how to create more balance in your life. We have two time options available for you to choose to fit your schedule.



**This session is interactive. You will need the following materials to successfully participate in the session.**
• Blank piece of paper
• Pens/markers/crayons/pencils/highlighters

Questions? Email monica.gomez@ttu.edu
Posted:
4/5/2021

Originator:
Monica Gomez

Email:
monica.gomez@ttu.edu

Department:
University Career Center


