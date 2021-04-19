We have two time options available for you to choose to fit your schedule. Join the University Career Center in our iceberg workshops! Explore your career iceberg. Discover new insights on the career field that interests you most and learn ways to research the unknowns.

Register for Tuesday, April 27 from 1PM - 2PM



Register for Friday, April 30 from 12PM - 1PM



**This session is interactive. You will need the following materials to successfully participate in the session.**

• 1 Career field that interests you

• Blank piece of paper

• Pens/markers/crayons/pencils/highlighters

Questions? Email monica.gomez@ttu.edu

Posted:

4/19/2021



Originator:

Monica Gomez



Email:

monica.gomez@ttu.edu



Department:

University Career Center





Categories

Departmental

Student Employment/Career Opportunities

