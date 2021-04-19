|
Join the University Career Center in our iceberg workshops! Explore your career iceberg. Discover new insights on the career field that interests you most and learn ways to research the unknowns. We have two time options available for you to choose to fit your schedule.
**This session is interactive. You will need the following materials to successfully participate in the session.**
• 1 Career field that interests you
• Blank piece of paper
• Pens/markers/crayons/pencils/highlighters
• Access to Internet search (phone or computer)
|Posted:
4/19/2021
Originator:
Monica Gomez
Email:
monica.gomez@ttu.edu
Department:
University Career Center
Categories