TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
RRO Campus Wide Meeting-TODAY!

As we prepare for Summer 2021, we want to share our plan for hybrid Red Raider Orientation, including Online Modules, Advising & Registration, Raiderland Experience, Raider Welcome, and much more. 

Please make plans to be at the 1-hour Campus-Wide Meeting Today, April 7 at 2:00 PM by signing up below.

Campus-Wide Meeting Registration

We ask that you please invite all members of your team to join us for this informative webinar that will assist you in preparing to welcome our new students and their guests to Texas Tech University. 
Posted:
4/7/2021

Originator:
Red Raider Orientation

Email:
redraiderorientation@ttu.edu

Department:
Red Raider Orientation

Event Information
Time: 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Date: 4/7/2021

Location:
Online/Zoom

Categories