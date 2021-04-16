The 2021 University Student Housing Professing Excellence Award Winners have been selected! We want to thank everyone who nominated Texas Tech professors and instructors for these awards and congratulations to the winners.

Winners for 2020-2021 are:

Bhagya Athukorallage, Ph. D.

Nik Dhurandhar, Ph. D.

Robert Giovannetti, M.A.

Utku Gulbulak, Ph. D.

Jenna LaFreniere, Ph. D.

Manoj Manna, Ph. D.

Dimitri Pappas, Ph. D.

Zhe Wang, Ph. D.

Virginia Whealton, Ph. D.

Carol Williams, M.S.

Please visit https://indd.adobe.com/view/feb04801-d40d-429a-9f07-746f0aefc2b6 to learn more about each winner and visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WY9Sd0Rafqk to see what students have to say about the winners, the work that they do and impact that they make at Texas Tech.

Congratulations to all of the winners!