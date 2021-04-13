Dive deep into the cultural, social, and political history of Germany, Austria, and Switzerland!

Develop skills in Humanities and Cultural Studies research, problem-solving, literary analysis, and more!

Get individualized mentoring from experienced faculty!

Boost your German-language reading abilities for research (optional - texts available in English translation)! You can add a graduate minor with permission from your advisor for only 6 hours (2 courses)! We have experts in the early modern period & folklore (Dr. Grair), Austrian Studies & Crime fiction (Dr. McChesney), and Holocaust Studies & Graphic Novels (Dr. Kleinhans) while covering all areas of German-language literature and culture from the beginnings to today. Join us! Talk to your advisor and email anita.mcchesney@ttu.edu for more details. Add a graduate minor in German to your current MA degree to enhance it with an international and intercultural edge! No German-language skills required! Add a graduate minor to:

4/13/2021



Belinda Kleinhans



belinda.kleinhans@ttu.edu



Classical and Modern Lang and Lit





