Intensive Spanish for Graduate Research





The importance of language to scholars is incalculable in the process of research through their careers. Unlike other language courses, which attempt to balance the acquisition of the four skills (reading, writing, speaking, and listening) in a communicative way, this class will focus primarily on the development of reading proficiency. Students will be provided with extensive work with the most common lexical items in Spanish; practice with recognizing the main processes of Spanish derivational morphology (how words are formed from other words); an analytical approach to Spanish syntax (sentence structure); applying familiar reading comprehension techniques to reading tasks in the target language; and daily reading and translation exercises.





SPAN 5341 and 5342 (Intensive Spanish for Graduate Research I and II) will be offered during the 2021 Summer Sessions. No prior knowledge of Spanish is required. For further information, email Dr. George Cole at george.cole@ttu.edu.