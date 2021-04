International Student Council will host Worldwide Showcase 2021! Different cultures from different nation will perform in a talent competition for a chance to win prizes. If you are in a student organization, group or individual, and want to show us your talent, sign up now. We have spots still open.





Link to registration form: Register here





For more information, please contact alexander.gordon@ttu.edu and munira.anwar@ttu.edu





This announcement is represented by a registered student organization.