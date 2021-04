International Student Council will have nominations for the next president and treasurer. If you have what it takes to become our next president or treasurer, come and join us and meet with other members and advisors. We will meet on zoom on Thursday, 4/1 at 5:30pm.

Zoom ID: 976 6659 9058 password: iscttu

For more information, please contact alexander.gordon@ttu.edu

Follow our instagram for updates @iscttu

4/1/2021



Munira Anwar



munira.anwar@ttu.edu



N/A



Time: 5:30 AM - 6:30 PM

Event Date: 4/1/2021



Zoom



Student Organization