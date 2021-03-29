TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Business Manager Position Available
After 43 years of dedicated service to the department of English, our business manager is retiring. We are looking to hire a new Business Manager to work with our small group of professionals to keep the English department running smoothly. If you're interested in this position please apply here https://sjobs.brassring.com/TGnewUI/Search/home/HomeWithPreLoad?partnerid=25898&siteid=5635&PageType=JobDetails&jobid=595576 or email christiana.christofides@ttu.edu. 
3/29/2021

Christiana Christofides

christiana.christofides@ttu.edu

English


