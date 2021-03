April 14 from 5-6 P.M. CT. Join the TTU Climate Center for Science by the Glass with Dr. Kater Hake, presenting "Will Climate Change Eliminate Cotton...Unless we Make Beer Out of it?" on

Register for free on Zoom here.



Dr. Kater Hake is the Vice President of Agriculture and Environmental Research at Cotton Inc. Hake is responsible for the cotton production research program and leads a team of eight scientists who develop and support innovative problem-solving research to increase the profitability and sustainability of cotton farming in the US. Read more about Dr. Kater Hake and Cotton Inc. here. Posted:

3/29/2021



Randilyn Saenz



randilyn.saenz@ttu.edu



N/A



Time: 5:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Event Date: 4/13/2021



Zoom



