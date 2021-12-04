Please make plans to attend the virtual Artist Talk with James Scruggs on Monday, April 12, 5-7 p.m.





The registration link is https://bit.ly/397Cdse.





All those who register will receive a link to view Mr. Scruggs’ work, Trapped in a Traveling Minstrel Show, an intimate piece exploring race through the lens of a deconstructed minstrel show structure. It is largely about the fact that actual dashcam and documentary footage of unarmed black men police shootings have become completely subjective, and must be 'white-splained' to black people to see how the officers feared for their lives.





Early registration is encouraged to allow for time to watch the performance prior to the artist talk.

Space is limited!