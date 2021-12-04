Women's and Gender Studies is open to considering your course to offer to our students. This is open to all faculty, and can include courses for WGS minors or those pursuing the WGS graduate certificate. Please complete the appropriate form, and we will review your submission.

In order to complete the forms, you will need to include the following information:

the semester the course is to be taught,

why this course is relevant to WGS,

what portion of the course is informed by social justice and/or is focused on gender (list assignments/readings as applicable)

approximately what percentage of the course is relevant to WGS,

unique features of the course, and

any publicity material for the course. Special Topics Course Approval Form: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/wstudies/untitled-1.php Non-Special Topics Course Approval Form: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/wstudies/untitled.php Posted:

4/12/2021



Originator:

Erin Engelhardt



Email:

erin.engelhardt@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A





