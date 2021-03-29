This service-learning and career-oriented course is designed for Chinese minor and major students who are interested in teaching Chinese language and Chinese culture in K-12. It will introduce the Chinese linguistic and culture knowledge, the theories of foreign language acquisition, the pedagogical methods of teaching Chinese as a foreign language, teaching plan design, and Chinese culture projects organization. Students will have the hand-on experience in observing Chinese classes, designing the teaching plans, teaching Chinese language and culture, and organizing Chinese culture activities in K-12 schools.

Meets face-to-face 11:00 am – 12:20 pm, TTH in CMLL 001.

Contact Dr. Yanlin Wang (yanlin.wang@ttu.edu) for more information.