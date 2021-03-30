*Nominations should be made with the link below to the awards nomination page. There you will be able to fill out the online submission form and submit it electronically.



Student Organization of the Year

This award recognizes the paramount achievement of a registered student organization over the year that causes the organization to stand out as compared to other organizations. The criteria in the review are reflective of the organization's ability to meet its goals and objectives as stated in their current constitution. The awarded organization will have demonstrated a high level of achievement in many areas, including membership involvement, organization development, leadership training and opportunity, active participation in TTU campus activity and community service.



Additional categories can be found on the Student Org Awards page. Center for Campus Life invites all to submit nominations for the Student Org Recognition Awards. Nominations deadline EXTENDED to April 12, 2021 at noon.