NEW COURSE DESCRIPTION FOR PHIL 2300, SECTION 004.

We all want to live a good life. But what is a life well lived? Some of us want lots of money. Others want success. Others want to play video games or watch Netflix all day long. How do we find out what is best? Philosophers have been grappling with this question for thousands of years. It takes us into many directions, including the question as to what makes us human, how we should make moral choices, whether we are free to choose, what we should believe, what love is, and what it is to be a full-fledged person. We will tackle these in turn, concluding the course with perhaps the biggest question of all: what is the meaning of life?

Class meets on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 2:00 - 3:20 pm.

Advance registration for currently enrolled students begins on Thursday, April 1.

For more information, contact Prof. Ribeiro at anna-christina.ribeiro@ttu.edu. Class meets on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 2:00 - 3:20 pm.Advance registration for currently enrolled students begins on Thursday, April 1.For more information, contact Prof. Ribeiro at anna-christina.ribeiro@ttu.edu. Posted:

3/29/2021



Originator:

Anna Ribeiro



Email:

anna-christina.ribeiro@ttu.edu



Department:

Philosophy





Categories

Academic

