Skyviews is a full-service, largely self-supporting restaurant designed and operated to provide a hospitality laboratory experience for RHIM students each week. While you are enjoying an excellent meal in the lovely surroundings, students are developing skills and applying knowledge. To order lunch, visit go.ttu.edu/skyviews_pizza

Hours are Monday - Friday, 11am - 1:30pm, take out only





For more information about Skyviews visit www.depts.ttu.edu/hs/hrm/skyviews