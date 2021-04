Beginning March 31st and running every Wednesday and Thursday, through the month of April, students will team up to create their own restaurant concept with a unique name, decor, cuisine, and beverage menu. Wednesday nights are dine-in only, with reservations running from 6pm - 7:30pm and Thursday nights are take-out only, with pick up available from 6pm - 7pm. To make reservations visit bit.ly/2PFONZ7

For more information about Skyviews Restaurant, visit www.depts.ttu.edu/hs/hrm/skyviews