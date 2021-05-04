Spend a fun-filled week virtually (June 28 - July 2) participating in events designed to help high school students deepen their understanding of personal finance and the profession of financial planning. Interact with financial experts from across the country in our virtual format and further develop skills in leadership, communication, team-building, entrepreneurship, marketing, and more! The week will include working in small teams on a financial planning case study, developing a financial plan, and participating in other competitions for scholarships and prizes.

This multi-university virtual program is hosted by Texas Tech, University of Missouri, Utah Valley University, University of Georgia, and William Patterson University. The combination of these five institutions provides remarkable opportunities to connect with college students, faculty, and career professionals.

Apply here: https://ttuhumansciences.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_dom8AITaunAT3sa