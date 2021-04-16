Tune in to KTXT - The Raider 88.1 on April 16th, to celebrate the 6th annual Vinylthon as we play only vinyl albums for 24 hours straight! The programs will start Friday at 8am with "Good Morning Texas Tech." You can also join KTXT outside the SUB from 11:00am-1:00pm to learn more about Vinylthon and pick up some KTXT swag. Keep it locked to the left with 88.1 or tune in on the TuneIn app.

4/12/2021



Peri Jacobs



peri.jacobs@ttu.edu



N/A



Event Date: 4/16/2021



KTXT Radio Station in MCOM



Arts & Entertainment

