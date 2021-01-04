VPA 5300: The Digital Humanities in the Arts examines the emerging role played by corpus-driven methods in the disciplines associated with the visual and performing arts. To that end, we will complete weekly readings drawn from interdisciplinary fields like systematic musicology, corpus linguistics, and the digital humanities. Assignments will include critical reading summaries and analyses of toy data sets pertaining to the visual and performing arts. No background in computer programming is required or expected.

