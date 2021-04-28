University Student Housing will soon be refunding deposits for students living on campus in 2020-2021. If you do not owe anything on your student account, you could receive a refund and should make sure you have set up My Direct Deposit (MDD). If you have outstanding charges on your account, including any damage charges from Housing, this deposit will apply against those first but any credit balance will refund to you. Setting up MDD will speed up access to your refund by up to two weeks! Credits are expected to post beginning May 26th.

To set up MDD or to verify your bank information, log on to Raiderlink and select My Direct Deposit (MDD) under the Student Business Services section. To ensure the security of your banking information, please exit the application and sign out of Raiderlink after changes or verification of your account details are made.

If you do not have MDD established, your refund check will be issued approximately 7 - 10 days after the credit is posted. Per SBS policy, all checks will be mailed to your local address on file and will not be available for pickup. Please make sure your address information is correct on Raiderlink to avoid any additional delays with delivery via USPS.

Student Business Services