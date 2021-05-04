If you are interested in a part-time campus position administratively assisting the Director of Academic Programs, and Administrative Coordinator, please email nicole.wyatt@ttu.edu for a job description. If you think this is the position for you, we'd love you to submit your resume, cover letter, and unofficial undergraduate transcript!
*This is an hourly paid position. No fee waivers or paid tuition will be offered. Must be enrolled in at least 6 undergraduate hours and in good academic standing.*