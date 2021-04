Sign-ups for Arbor Day Planting are now open for individual and student organization sign ups! In accordance with TTU Commitment and safety guidelines, limited planting spaces are available. Priority will be given to students first.



Sign-up to plant at https://ttu.campuslabs.com/engage/submitter/form/start/476810

Planting will take place on Friday, April 30 from 10:45am - 2:00pm. Planting this year will have staggered start times and masks will be required during check in and planting.

For more information on Arbor Day, please go to https://www.depts.ttu.edu/sub/Activities/arborday.php or contact the Student Activities Office at 806-742-4708. Posted:

4/2/2021



Originator:

Troy Pike



Email:

troy.pike@ttu.edu



Department:

Student Union and Activities



Event Information

Time: 10:45 AM - 2:00 PM

Event Date: 4/30/2021



Location:

Memorial Circle



Categories

Student Organization