The Bob L Herd Department of Petroleum Engineering is looking to hire a non-engineering long-term student assistant for the front office starting immediately. Duties include answering phones, greeting visitors, working in Excel, Word and other Microsoft Office applications, filing and data input. The position offers a flexible work schedule in a fun environment. Must be available to work during the summer and continues through the next semesters. Please forward resume to ronda.brewer@ttu.edu.
3/31/2021
Ronda Brewer
Ronda.Brewer@ttu.edu
Petroleum Engineering
