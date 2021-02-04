University Student Housing is accepting applications for our Housing Ambassador position! This position will also continue into the Fall 2021-Spring 2022 academic year.



University Student Housing Ambassadors primary responsibility is to work with Administration and Business Services Staff in the Welcome Center to assist in greeting guests, answering housing questions both in-person and on the phone, and supporting the recruitment of prospective students by giving housing tours. Other duties include scanning documents, answering emails, and sorting mail.



How to Apply

1. Go to https://www.depts.ttu.edu/hr/workattexastech/

2. Click on ‘Student’

3. Select ‘Student-Ambassador’ 23443BR

4. Complete your application and submit



For more information, please contact John Romero at John.Romero@ttu.edu