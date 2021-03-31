Top Myths about the Women's & Gender Studies

MYTH: No men allowed.

FACT: You don't have to be a woman to participate in the Minor, to be a feminist, or to be an activist for women's and gender issues. Further, WGS seeks to foster compassion for both sexes.

MYTH: WGS is only talks about white women.

FACT: WGS is a diverse field that explores race, class, gender and sexuality in complex ways.

MYTH: This will not help me in my career.

FACT: The WGS Minor opens up many career opportunities, even to jobs you might think have nothing to do with women's studies. (Examples: Social Work, Health Sciences, Law, Business, Education, Psychology, etc.)

MYTH: All feminists are the same.

FACT: No two feminists are alike. Feminism is also a diverse concept that represents a number of different interests.

MYTH: I have to be a liberal arts major.

FACT: ANY major can have a Women's Studies minor.

MYTH: WGS is only about suffragists and bra-burners.

FACT: Once again, WGS is a diverse field. It is interdisciplinary and multi-faceted. You'll meet a few feminists, along with many other women and men with varied theoretical frameworks.

MYTH: I have to think a certain way to take these classes.

FACT: The minor does not aim to attract a certain “type” of people. Your opinions will be welcomed and challenged in this setting.

Requirements for a minor in WGS: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/wstudies/ws_undergrad.php

Requirements for a graduate certificate/concentration in WGS: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/wstudies/ws_grad.php

Email Aimee Cameron, aimee.cameron@ttu.edu, for information on this program and how it can help you achieve your career goals.