Top Myths about the Women's & Gender Studies
MYTH: No men allowed.
FACT: You don't have to be a woman to participate in the Minor, to be a feminist, or to be an activist for women's and gender issues. Further, WGS seeks to foster compassion for both sexes.
MYTH: WGS is only talks about white women.
FACT: WGS is a diverse field that explores race, class, gender and sexuality in complex ways.
MYTH: This will not help me in my career.
FACT: The WGS Minor opens up many career opportunities, even to jobs you might think have nothing to do with women's studies. (Examples: Social Work, Health Sciences, Law, Business, Education, Psychology, etc.)
MYTH: All feminists are the same.
FACT: No two feminists are alike. Feminism is also a diverse concept that represents a number of different interests.
MYTH: I have to be a liberal arts major.
FACT: ANY major can have a Women's Studies minor.
MYTH: WGS is only about suffragists and bra-burners.
FACT: Once again, WGS is a diverse field. It is interdisciplinary and multi-faceted. You'll meet a few feminists, along with many other women and men with varied theoretical frameworks.
MYTH: I have to think a certain way to take these classes.
FACT: The minor does not aim to attract a certain “type” of people. Your opinions will be welcomed and challenged in this setting.
Requirements for a minor in WGS: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/wstudies/ws_undergrad.php
Requirements for a graduate certificate/concentration in WGS: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/wstudies/ws_grad.php
Email Aimee Cameron, aimee.cameron@ttu.edu, for information on this program and how it can help you achieve your career goals.