Join us for Take Back the Night- an annual gathering of students, staff, faculty, and community members who believe that sexual assault is NOT OKAY. Join survivors and allies for an evening of speakers, artistic performances, and support. We'll be at Memorial Circle from 7pm-8pm on Wednesday April 28th -We'll see you there!
4/14/2021
Esmeralda Aguilera
Esmeralda.Aguilera@ttu.edu
N/A
Time: 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Date: 4/28/2021
Memorial Circle
