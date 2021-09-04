Sibling Saturday is held in the spring semester and is designed to connect Texas Tech students and their siblings. This year's schedule will include both virtual and in person events chosen to get Texas Tech students involved with their little brothers and sisters and create great memories. This year's Sibling Saturday focuses on "choose your own adventure" style programming that Texas Tech students and their siblings can do online, in Lubbock, or in their hometowns to strengthen family bonds and have fun! Visit our website, www.depts.ttu.edu/parentrelations/sibling.php, for links to online opportunities, suggestions for in-person activities for Red Raiders and their siblings, and a chance to enter our Texas Tech Prize Pack drawing!