The Mapathon times are Tuesday 4/6 from 6-10PM, Wednesday 4/7 from 3-10PM and Friday 4/9 from 7-10PM.

Youthmappers is a student organization originally started by US Agency for International Development to map in real time for USAID teams working in hotspots in developing countries. The group has mapped mosquito control in Malawi, food shortages in Angola, hurricane damage in Puerto Rico and other topics in intense workshops called Mapathons. This time our humanitarian effort is in Lubbock. You can follow this link if you are interested in the Lubbock Compact at https://lubbockcompact.com/





The training takes about 15 minutes.