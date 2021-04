Upper division elective done in two weeks! Hard work, but no exams. For more information, contact Dr. Jeff Lee at jeff.lee@ttu.edu. Photos at https://jefflee746.wixsite.com/jefflee/junction-class

The purpose of the class is to introduce students to the collection and analysis of field data. The main project is mapping the campus with GPS data, but we also do surveying with levels, set up a weather station and other activities. We work long hours every day for two weeks and have fun, too.