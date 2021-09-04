Debjani Mukherjee - PURPOSE AND PRACTICE IN ARTS: A Journey through India with Community Filmmaking

April 09, 2021 from 12:00-1:00 PM. Click Here to Register for link.

In this talk Debjani Mukherjee addresses the practice of arts in Indian communities often ignored as a minority, that is further explored through the medium of animation and community filmmaking. Through the talk, Debjani presents her decade-long intuitive and explorative journey, one in which she worked with different communities while she tried to find the purpose of her animation practice. This journey eventually led her to engage in the creation of animated documentaries as a collaborative and participatory process.

Debjani is an award-winning independent animation filmmaker, author, illustrator and researcher. Presently she is pursuing PhD from IDC School of Design, IIT Bombay on Indigenous Art Pedagogy.