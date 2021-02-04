It’s that time of year again. Time to honor the phenomenal women in your Texas Tech lives. The Student Intersectional Leadership Council (SILC) is hosting the Phenomenal Women of Texas Tech campaign in conjunction with Women’s HERstory Month. We are accepting nominations through April 4th. Please feel free to nominate faculty, staff, and students.

There are multiple ways to nominate your phenomenal women/women to include the Women's HERstory site, https://www.depts.ttu.edu/diversity/her-story/index.php OR using the form link

This announcement is represented by a registered student organization.