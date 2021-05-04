Fall 2021: ENG 4314: Studies in Nonfiction – War, Military Culture, and Nonfiction Media This course will explore non-fiction film and media centered on themes of war and military culture. In addition to studying documentaries, we will also address newsreels, television news, training and recruitment films, amateur filmmaking including soldiers’ “home movies”, online videos, and other contemporary forms, and oral histories of the role of media in military life. We will also address the complex relationship between non-fiction narratives and their fictional counterparts in popular culture. A component of the course will involve students’ conducting oral history interviews with military veterans about the role of media in their careers. Students will receive training on the technical and theoretical complexities of oral history, and make use of TTU's Vietnam Center and Archive. For more information, contact Dr. Allison Whitney: allison.whitney@ttu.edu

