Come join the RISE peer educators to learn all about Alcohol Awareness Month, Sexual Assault Awareness Month and Distracted Driving Awareness month. We’ll be outside between the library and SUB from 11-1 on Monday- We'll see you there!

4/2/2021



Esmeralda Aguilera



Esmeralda.Aguilera@ttu.edu



N/A



Time: 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM

Event Date: 4/5/2021



Between the Library and the SUB



