Paid Summer Camp Counselor Position
Join College Connect as a paid camp counselor during Summer I or Summer II. Attend our Info Session virtually on April 7th from 2:30PM-3:30PM to learn more information. Earn between $550-$900 for each weeklong camp session!   Must be a Tech student, at least 18, and have a cumulative GPA of at least 2.5. Internship credit is also available to those who require it.
Posted:
4/6/2021

Originator:
Courtnee Howze

Email:
courtnee.r.howze@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A

Event Information
Time: 2:30 PM - 3:30 PM
Event Date: 4/7/2021

Location:
MCOM 82

Categories