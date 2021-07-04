|
Join College Connect as a paid camp counselor during Summer I or Summer II. Attend our Info Session virtually on April 7th from 2:30PM-3:30PM to learn more information. Earn between $550-$900 for each weeklong camp session! Must be a Tech student, at least 18, and have a cumulative GPA of at least 2.5. Internship credit is also available to those who require it.
|Posted:
4/6/2021
Originator:
Courtnee Howze
Email:
courtnee.r.howze@ttu.edu
Department:
Event Information
Time: 2:30 PM - 3:30 PM
Event Date: 4/7/2021
Location:
MCOM 82
