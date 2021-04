Portuguese Graduate Courses in FALL 2021

PORT 5355 - Portuguese and Brazilian women authors M 5:00 – 7:50 PM CRN: 10882 An introduction to some of the most representative women authors of Brazil and Portugal (20th and 21st century). Taught in Portuguese.

PORT 5342 - Intensive Portuguese for Graduate Students II TR – 6:30 - 7:50 PM CRN: 38978 Second part of an intensive introduction to the Portuguese language for graduate students proficient in Spanish. Supports the Portuguese graduate minor.

For more information please contact Dr. Antonio Ladeira.

