The Vietnam Center & Sam Johnson Vietnam Archive and the Institute for Peace & Conflict at Texas Tech University are pleased to announce our annual Vietnam War conference entitled,

1970-1971: Nixon, Discord, and the US Withdrawal from Vietnam

This day and a half event will approach a wide range of historical topics with presentations that examine diplomatic, military, international, regional, and domestic aspects of the Vietnam War, as well as the policies, strategies, and decisions of President Richard Nixon, General Creighton Abrams, and their advisors and deputies as they sought to bring about a successful conclusion to the conflict.

1970 and 1971 were also years of major domestic discord inside the United States, including the shootings at Kent State University, the Hard Hat Riot in New York City, the Mayday Action in 1971, along with various antiwar and anti-draft protests.

Additional areas of interest will include major combat operations as well as the political, strategic, and tactical decision-making to expand the war into Cambodia (Cambodian Incursion) and into Laos (Operation Lam Son 719).

Conference presentations will examine social and religious aspects of the war, the effects of journalism and reporting on wartime perceptions, and the efforts to end the conflict through international diplomacy.

Presentations will also reflect the varied perspectives of many participant nations including those of the US, RVN, DRV, NLF, and others.

The conference includes thirty-four presentations by scholars and wartime participants from Vietnam, Canada, UK, Poland, and throughout the US.

Special guest speakers include:

· Welcoming Remarks by Dr. Michael San Francisco, Interim Dean of the College of Arts & Science

· Plenary Remarks by Dr. Gregory Daddis, Professor of History & USS Midway Chair in Modern U.S. Military History, San Diego State University

· Lunchtime Presentation by Dr. James Willbanks, Lieutenant Colonel (USA, Ret), Professor Emeritus of Military History, U.S. Army Command and General Staff College

· Dinnertime Keynote Address by Dr. Larry Berman, Ph.D., Professor Emeritus, University of California, Davis

· Lunchtime (Saturday) Presentation by Inette Miller, War Correspondent for Time Magazine & author of Girls Don’t! A Woman’s War in Vietnam (TTUP)

This conference is free, open to the public, and is an online only event using Zoom Webinar. Audience participants must register separately for each conference webinar session and may do so using the registration links available through our online Conference Agenda:

https://www.vietnam.ttu.edu/events/2021_Conference/agenda.php

Thank you and we hope you can join us for what we know will be an exciting and informative online conference!