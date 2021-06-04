Office of International Affairs – Texas Tech University
Presents
“People’s Lives: A Photographic Celebration
of the Human Spirit” – Humanities Texas Exhibit
On Display at the International Cultural Center Galleries: March - April, 2021
Virtual Exhibit: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/international/intlopr/exhibits/peoples-lives-human-spirit/index.php
Photographer Bill Wright has traveled the globe, visiting locations off the beaten path to discover people of the world in their own environments. The “People’s Lives” exhibit encourages its viewers become world travelers. Enjoy a sample Wright’s photographs in a virtual exhibit at
This exhibit is made possible in part by a grant from Humanities Texas, the state affiliate of the
National Endowment for the Humanities.
This exhibit is also made possible in part through a grant from The CH Foundation.
For more information, call (806) 742-3667.