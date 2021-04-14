Office of International Affairs – Texas Tech University

“People’s Lives: A Photographic Celebration

of the Human Spirit” – Humanities Texas Exhibit

On Display at the International Cultural Center Galleries: March - April, 2021

Virtual Exhibit: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/international/intlopr/exhibits/peoples-lives-human-spirit/index.php

Photographer Bill Wright has traveled the globe, visiting locations off the beaten path to discover people of the world in their own environments. The “People’s Lives” exhibit encourages its viewers become world travelers. Enjoy a sample Wright’s photographs in a virtual exhibit at

This exhibit is made possible in part by a grant from Humanities Texas, the state affiliate of the

National Endowment for the Humanities.

This exhibit is also made possible in part through a grant from The CH Foundation.

For more information, call (806) 742-3667.