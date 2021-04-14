"Snap! The Math Behind Why Thanos Was Wrong" Amanda Laubmeier, Ph.D., Department of Mathematics and Statistics Register here

What would actually happen if half of the world’s population disappeared in an instant? The supervillain Thanos went to extreme lengths for this outcome, but would his plan work to prevent overpopulation? Without an infinity gauntlet of our own, we have to rely on theoretical tools to answer this question. What would actually happen if half of the world’s population disappeared in an instant? The supervillain Thanos went to extreme lengths for this outcome, but would his plan work to prevent overpopulation? Without an infinity gauntlet of our own, we have to rely on theoretical tools to answer this question.

In this presentation, we consider the mathematical principles behind this idea and apply tools from “population dynamics” to investigate the merit of Thanos’ plan.

The study of “population dynamics” reveals the factors that lead to long-term population outcomes, such as the extinction of some species and the explosive growth of others. These outcomes are determined by a population’s behavior or changes in its surrounding environment. In contrast, the long-term size of a population is seldom determined by its current size. This is best demonstrated by invasive species, which can overwhelm an ecosystem even when introduced at very low levels. Posted:

4/12/2021



Originator:

Julie Barnett



Email:

julie.barnett@ttu.edu



Department:

Library



Event Information

Time: 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM

Event Date: 4/14/2021



Location:

Online



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Arts & Entertainment

Academic

Departmental

