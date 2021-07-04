The Interdisciplinary Minor in Film and Media Studies allows students to focus on the history and criticism of film and media. Students take courses in multiple disciplines, including anthropology, English, history, philosophy, and psychology, making the minor complementary to many majors. The minor allows students to learn about the cinema cultures of many countries and language groups, and it offers the freedom to explore such questions as the role of media in historical and social change, issues of media preservation, the relationship between technology and artistic expression, media’s relationship to cognition, and the study of media as a means of appreciating cultural diversity.

Contact the director, Dr. Allison Whitney, for more details: allison.whitney@ttu.edu

https://www.depts.ttu.edu/english/programs_degrees/ba/minors/film_media_req.php