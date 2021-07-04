The Dr. Comfort Awotwi Pratt Endowed Study Abroad Scholarship is open to members of Sigma Delta Pi, Chapter Alpha Phi.







Students who are not yet members are eligible if they are participating in the Study Abroad for Educators in Salamanca, Spain program and will become members of Chapter Alpha Phi of Sigma Delta Pi after the study abroad program and serve on the Executive Committee for at least one academic year after their initiation.

Information about the scholarship and the application form may be found athttp://ttusigmadeltapi.wixsite.com/texastechuniversity/dr-pratt-scholarship. Questions may be directed to the President of Chapter Alpha Phi, Jaden Woods, at texastechsigmadeltapi@ttu.edu.







The new application deadline is Thursday, April 15.

