Would you like to learn how to balance your life between work and school and everything else going on?







On Wednesday, April 14th, TECHniques Center Master Tutor Cassi Hall is going to be hosting a workshop about self-care and work-life balance skills! The event will be from 2:00 - 2:45 pm and is open to all TTU students.





If you would like to attend, please RSVP to Elizabeth (elizabeth.hansen@ttu.edu). There are limited in-person spots available, but we will also be hosting the workshop virtually.







I have attached the advertisement to this email, as well.

Please send any questions you may have to Elizabeth Hansen (elizabeth.hansen@ttu.edu) or Cassi Hall (mari.hall@ttu.edu).