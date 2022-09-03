Looking for a great place to work on-campus that is flexible with class schedules and helps you gain valuable employment experience? Join the Hospitality Services team today!

Hospitality Services has student positions available in the residence dining halls, in the food court area in the Student Union Building, at any of our Sam's Place Mini-market locations, at The Market at Stangel/Murdough, and even with Top Tier Catering. No matter what kind of atmosphere you want to work in -- Hospitality Services has just the position for you!!

Advantages for working for Hospitality Services:

Flexible Scheduling- work around your class schedule

Holidays off

Competitive pay rates

Fast advancement opportunities

Training Pay raises

No FICA tax withdrawn

Discounted & free meals for students!

HOW TO APPLY!

Red Raiders who are looking for employment with Hospitality Services will need to email dee.nguyen@ttu.edu or bring your application to the Hospitality Services Office in the Wiggins Complex to be considered for employment.

hospitality.ttu.edu

hospitality@ttu.edu