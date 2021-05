The Learning Center is providing FREE tutoring for Spring 2021 (In-Person and Online)!





Tutors will be available In-Person and Online from 8am-8pm (Monday through Thursday) and 8am-5pm on Fridays.





Additionally, purely Online tutoring will be available from 8pm-10pm (Monday through Thursday).





Details on tutors, course availability, and schedules can be found on our website.





NO APPOINTMENT NEEDED





www.lc.soar.ttu.edu