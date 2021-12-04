Professor Keffer and the Energy Law Lecture Series will be hosting Jason Isaac for this month's Lecture. Isaac is Director of Life:Powered, a project of the Texas Public Policy Foundation to raise America’s energy IQ. He will be discussing “Stop the Blackouts: Preserving Reliable Electricity for Texas.”

Prior to joining Life:Powered, Isaac was elected four times as the State Representative for Hays and Blanco counties in the Texas Hill Country. He served on the Energy Resources and Environmental Regulation committees, among others.

During his eight years of service, he successfully passed legislation to reduce taxes, strengthen election integrity, improve public education, preserve Second Amendment rights, protect local groundwater, and protect private property rights. He was repeatedly honored for his commitment to limited government and proved to be an effective leader, excelling at both advocating for conservative principles and working across the aisle to find responsible solutions for the future of the Lone Star State.

Isaac has appeared on national news shows, and his commentaries have been published in The Hill, The Washington Examiner, the Daily Caller, and other publications.



