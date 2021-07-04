The community healing space is a place for Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) in conjunction with the broader Texas Tech Community to come together and process the effects of societal “isms”, obtain valuable resources, explore strategies for self-care, and share education on how to move forward as a unified and thriving campus community.







We will be meeting in April on Wednesdays, starting April 7th from 11:45am - 1:15pm and Thursdays, starting April 8th from 6:00pm -7:30pm.







Note: April 7th and 8th are reserved for the Asian and Pacific Islander communities.

