Join TTU Rec Sports for the first ever Mindful Triathlon on April 24th from 9-noon at the bonfire pit at Urbanovsky park on TTU Campus.



Event Details:

1-mile walk/run, power yoga, meditation

Cost: FREE

Free T-Shirt for the first 100 Participants (first come first serve day of event)



Prizes, Vendors etc.

Register today at : register.recsports.ttu.edu

For More Information please contact johanna.valencia@ttu.edu or contact our fitwell office 806-742-3828





Posted:

4/7/2021



Originator:

Johanna Valencia



Email:

johanna.valencia@ttu.edu



Department:

Recreational Sports





Categories

Rec Sports Programming