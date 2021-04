International Student Council is hosting Worldwide Showcase 2021! If you have a talent to show the TTU community, sign up now. You can be in a group or an individual to represent a culture or nation (USA included). We will be giving aways cash prizes to 2 winners!





For more information contact Alexander.gordon@ttu.edu or Munira.anwar@ttu.edu.





Watch the 2019 Worldwide Showcase Highlight here!





Follow our Instagram @ISCTTU