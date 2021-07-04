Please join us in discussing your research topics!

CROSS-DISCIPLINARY DOCTORAL COLLOQUIUM Invitation April 7, 2021 12:00 PM https://texastech.zoom.us/j/97057087198 Meeting ID: 970 5708 7198 Posted:

4/7/2021



Originator:

Brianna Sanchez



Email:

Brianna.Sanchez@ttu.edu



Department:

Inst for Studies in Pragmaticism



Event Information

Time: 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM

Event Date: 4/7/2021



Location:

Zoom



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Research

Lectures & Seminars

Academic

